Evaluating Acadia Healthcare's Outlook: Hold for Now or Fold?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC is steadily increasing its business due to rising demand for behavioral health services. Its psychiatric hospitals and treatment centers are performing well. It is also expanding through acquisitions and capacity additions, supporting its long-term growth.

The stock has gained 60.9% year to date against the industry’s 5.9% decline. Both the Zacks Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite have decreased 7.4% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zack’s Rank and Valuation of ACHC

Acadia Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Acadia Healthcare appears to be priced at a premium. With a market capitalization of about $2.1 billion, the stock trades at a forward P/E of 15.1X, above the industry average of 9.9X, suggesting a relatively rich valuation compared to peers. The company currently holds a Value Score of B.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Where Do Estimates for ACHC Stand?

The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating 3% year-over-year growth. ACHC’s bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43%.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Quote

Business Tailwinds for ACHC

ACHC’s operating performance has been strong over the years. Its revenue has grown consistently, driven by solid organic growth, steady demand for behavioral health services, and good performance across its core businesses. Its Acute Inpatient Psychiatric Facilities and Comprehensive Treatment Centers remain key growth drivers, with revenues increasing 9.1% and 5.4%, respectively in 2025. The company expects total revenues to reach between $3.37 billion and $3.45 billion in 2026.

In 2025, ACHC added 1,089 beds, including 311 at existing facilities and 778 through new openings. Management is now focused on bringing these new beds to full occupancy. Since most overhead costs are already covered, higher occupancy should generate additional revenues at strong margins. The company also plans to add another 400-600 beds in 2026.

ACHC has built successful partnerships with major health systems. In 2025, it opened five joint-venture facilities with Henry Ford Health, Geisinger Health, Ascension Seton, Fairview Health Services and ECU Health. It also launched 15 Comprehensive Treatment Centers during the year. These joint ventures will help reduce capital risk and provide a steady flow of patients over time.

Acadia Healthcare ended 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $133.2 million. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 57.7% is lower than the industry average of 74.6%, indicating a relatively healthier balance sheet. Acadia also expects to generate positive free cash flow in 2026, supported by lower capital spending as it shifts focus from expansion toward improving performance at existing sites.

Key Risks to Consider

Despite its growth potential, there are a few concerns investors should consider.

Acadia Healthcare’s total expenses rose 55.7% year over year in 2025, driven by higher salaries, wages and benefits, professional fees, and other operating costs. This rise in expenses may put pressure on the company’s profit margins going forward.

The company’s efficiency remains subdued, with a trailing 12-month ROE of 6.5% compared with the industry average of 25.5%, highlighting weaker return generation versus peers.

Conclusion

Acadia Healthcare shows solid growth prospects supported by strong demand and expansion efforts, but high valuation, rising expenses, and weak efficiency remain key concerns. A wait-and-watch approach seems prudent for now.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical sector are Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX and InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phibro Animal Health's 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.03 per share, which moved up 1 cent over the past 30 days, indicating 45% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.5 billion, indicating 14.5% year-over-year growth. PAHC beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.87 per share, which moved north 34 cents over the past 30 days. CPRX beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 35.2%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $628.7 million, suggesting 6.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InnovAge's 2026 earnings is pegged at $0.25 per share, which has remained stable over the past 30 days, indicating 213.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $944.5 million, indicating 10.6% year-over-year growth. INNV beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 87.5%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.