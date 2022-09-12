EVA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.01, changing hands as high as $74.39 per share. Enviva Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVA's low point in its 52 week range is $51.46 per share, with $91.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.