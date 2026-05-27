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Eva Live Stock Gains 10% Over LOI Execution With DBA Spiro Senior Care

May 27, 2026 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Eva Live, Inc. (GOAI) is climbing about 10 percent on Wednesday morning after the company announced the execution of a Letter of Intent of Intent with Dermatech Mobile Care, DBA Spiro Senior Care.

The company's shares are currently trading at $3.76 on the Nasdaq, up 10.76 percent. The stock opened at $3.76 and has climbed as high as $4.35 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.75 to $18.00.

As part of the deal, Eva will invest up to $20 million in cash, assets and resources into the Spiro platform to accelerate expansion, technology deployment, and nationwide growth initiatives focused on transforming senior healthcare delivery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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