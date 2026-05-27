Eva Live Stock Gains 10% Over LOI Execution With DBA Spiro Senior Care

(RTTNews) - Stock of Eva Live, Inc. (GOAI) is climbing about 10 percent on Wednesday morning after the company announced the execution of a Letter of Intent of Intent with Dermatech Mobile Care, DBA Spiro Senior Care.

The company's shares are currently trading at $3.76 on the Nasdaq, up 10.76 percent. The stock opened at $3.76 and has climbed as high as $4.35 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.75 to $18.00.

As part of the deal, Eva will invest up to $20 million in cash, assets and resources into the Spiro platform to accelerate expansion, technology deployment, and nationwide growth initiatives focused on transforming senior healthcare delivery.

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