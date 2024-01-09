EVA Air Places Order With Airbus To Purchase 18 A350-1000s, 15 A321neo

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's EVA Air announced Tuesday a firm order with Airbus for the purchase of 18 long-range A350-1000s and 15 single-aisle A321neo.

Clay Sun, President of EVA Air said: "In both size categories we have selected the most modern and fuel-efficient types, that offer the highest levels of passenger comfort. For long-range operations, the A350-1000 sets new standards in its class and will allow us to offer our passengers the best possible in-flight experience."

The A350 is available in two sizes, with the A350-900 typically seating up to 350 passengers and the larger A350-1000 seating up to 410 passengers.

The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce engines and can fly up to 9,700 nautical miles / 18,000 kilometers non-stop, using 25 percent less fuel than previous generation types and with a similar reduction in carbon emissions.

