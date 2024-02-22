News & Insights

EV truck maker Nikola posts smaller loss in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

February 22, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nikola NKLA.O posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, as the electric-vehicle maker delivered its first hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks and kept a tight leash on costs.

The heavy-duty electric truck maker said last month it made 42 hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks and delivered 35 units to dealers in U.S. and Canada in 2023, as it looks to pivot from its battery-powered electric trucks.

Net loss stood at $153.6 million in the quarter, compared with $222.1 million a year earlier.

