EV Tax Credits Are Changing: What’s Ahead

You may have heard that President Biden is expected to sign the Inflation Reduction Act soon. The massive $739 billion package, which passed along party-lines in the Democratic-led Senate and House, is designed to reduce the deficit and eventually inflation, by combating climate change, lowering healthcare costs, and increasing taxes on some large corporations. And the good news on the electric vehicle front is that the EV tax credit is a notable part of the legislation’s focus on clean energy.

Some of the Inflation Reduction Act’s changes to the EV tax credit, which are designed to encourage the use of “clean” vehicles, might be seen by industry manufacturers as a mix of good and not-so-good news. And there are some questions about how the EV tax credit will work for the rest of 2022. But other changes to the electric vehicle tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act may be welcomed by some consumers—like you.

EV Tax Credit Expansion

First and foremost, for EVs placed into service after December 31, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act will extend the up to $7,500 EV tax credit for 10 years—until December 2032. The exact amount of the credit will be based on a calculation that considers factors like the vehicle’s sourcing and assembly. Additionally, used EVs (i.e., previously owned clean vehicles that are at least two years old) will now have a separate tax credit of either up to $4,000 or 30% of the price of the vehicle, whichever is less. However, a previously owned EV can’t qualify if it’s purchased for resale.

Also, under the Inflation Reduction Act, the EV tax credit will apply to any “clean vehicle.” So, a hydrogen fuel cell car, for example, or a plug-in hybrid vehicle with four to seven kilowatt hours of battery capacity, could qualify. Some commercial clean vehicles can also qualify—depending on weight.

Another change is that if you’re buying a clean vehicle, you will have the option, beginning in 2024, to take the EV tax credit as a discount at the time you purchase the vehicle. Essentially, you would be transferring the credit to the dealer, who would be able to lower the price of the vehicle by the amount of the credit. This means that you won’t have to wait until tax time to benefit from the EV tax break.

So, what happens to the EV tax credit for the rest of 2022? The Inflation Reduction Act offers some relief for EV buyers who have written, binding sales contracts from this year to purchase EVs that will be placed in service or delivered in 2023. Essentially, if you purchased an electric vehicle before the Inflation Reduction Act became effective, and that vehicle is otherwise eligible for the old EV tax credit, you can claim that credit.

EV Credit Income Limits and Manufacturing Requirements

Although the EV tax credit will effectively be expanded, the Inflation Reduction Act also imposes income limits on who can claim the credit.

If you’re single, and your modified adjusted gross income is over $150,000, you won’t qualify for the EV tax credit. The income limit for married couples who are filing jointly is $300,000. And if you file as head of household and make $225,000 or more, you also won’t be able to claim the credit.

Vehicle price and type also matter. Vans, pickup trucks, and SUVs with a manufacture’s retail suggested price (MSRP) of more than $80,000, won’t qualify for the credit. For clean cars to qualify for the EV tax credit, the MSRP can’t be more than $55,000.

Also, if you buy a used clean vehicle, it will only qualify for the tax credit if it costs $25,000 or less. And in case you were wondering, “used” or “previously owned” for purposes of the EV tax credit, mean that the car is at least two years old.

Speaking of limits, before the Inflation Reduction Act, manufacturers that produced more than 200,000 electric vehicles couldn’t qualify for the EV tax credit because it phased out once the manufacturer reached the 200,000-car cap. The Inflation Reduction Act removes that cap, which means that some cars made by manufacturers who exceeded the 200,000 limit (e.g., General Motors, Toyota, and Tesla) will now be eligible to claim the credit.

However, to spur domestic production of clean vehicles, the Inflation Reduction Act also requires that final assembly of qualifying clean vehicles occur in North America. The final assembly requirement is effective as of the day President Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law. There is a similar requirement that minerals and other key components (i.e., battery components) that are used to manufacture EVs, also be primarily sourced in North America.

EV Tax Credit News

The North American assembly requirements, and income limits and price caps mean that there will be several popular clean vehicles that don’t qualify for the EV tax credit. There will also be a segment of high-earning car buyers that won’t be able to claim the credit.

But until additional guidance is issued, it may be difficult to know for sure if the vehicle you’re interested in buying will qualify for an EV tax credit. And whether it’s better (tax wise) to wait and buy an EV next year, or to make that purchase now.

Keep an eye out for proposed regulations, which will likely be issued before the end of the year. And in the meantime, do some research to learn more about where the EV that you want to buy is sourced and assembled. That can help you determine if it might qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean vehicle tax credit.

