EV Tale of Two Countries - Cycle Positively Inflecting in China, Tesla vs. NIO, and Macro Datapoints

This week's Weekly Insights focuses on the Chinese Electric Vehicle market, Tesla vs. NIO, and interest rates vs. earnings downside for stocks.

CONTENTS

Stocks and Focus Areas

EV cycle is positively inflecting in China

New entrants with differentiated products are gaining significant share

Tesla stock is significantly more expensive than Chinese peers ( NIO and LI Auto )

and ) Large China market provides economies of scale and shorter timeline to breakeven profits

Macro Datapoints

Inflation is tracking significantly above expectations driven by commodities

Earnings will be the next driver of downside for markets

STOCKS AND FOCUS AREAS

Electric Vehicle cycle is positively inflecting in China

While the US auto cycle is near a peak, with raising interest rates posing a significant headwind, China auto market is inflecting upwards. Volumes in China have been under pressure over the past several quarters due to COVID lock-downs and operational bottlenecks. Conversely, US EV volumes have been very strong driven by high gasoline prices and post-pandemic recovery.

Over the past two weeks, several Chinese EV manufacturers reported earnings and pointed to significant acceleration from the April/May production levels.

Li Auto reported 11K unit sales of Li ONE in May, increasing 176% sequentially vs the April trough; our channel checks point to further acceleration in June

sequentially vs the April trough; our channel checks point to further acceleration in June XPeng reported 10K unit sales in May growing 78% YoY (12% MoM, given more resilient April sales vs. peers' at 9K)

(12% MoM, given more resilient April sales vs. peers' at 9K) NIO sales were up just +4% in May, but the company implied June sales would be +84% MoM. The company is on track to increase production from 7k/month in May to 25k exiting the year. Note that NIO underperformed peers due to exposure regions harder hit by the pandemic.

While China datapoints significantly improved, the outlook for US based EVs has not been as optimistic. Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, recently had a “super bad feeling” about the US economy and warned that competitors Rivian and Lucid are headed towards bankruptcy.

Interestingly, the valuation disparity between Tesla and Chinese peers has meaningfully increased, trading at ~5x EV/Sales multiple premium to NIO. Note that Tesla and NIO had previously been trading at comparable EV/Sales multiples.

When investors think of EVs they usually think of Tesla given the first mover advantage and impressive pace of innovation. But the company is loosing its leadership position in both China and Europe. This is important as China's EV market is ~5x the size of the US and Europe is ~2x the size.

Moreover, when investors think of China, they think of second tier products, but this is not the case in EVs given the size of the market and the pace of of innovation. Several surveys point to Chinese OEMs' products providing a superior customer experience, with strong human–machine interfaces (HMIs) and connectivity differentiating them from the competition.

Moreover, several relatively new entrants (NIO and LI Auto) are announcing an impressive product line-up and refresh cycle. NIO is expected to introduce its ES7model today (6/15) for delivery in August, in addition to upgrading its ES6, EC6, and ES8 in early 3Q, and expected ET5 delivery in September (essentially updating its entire offering). LI is expected to introduce its L9 model on 6/21.

It is impressive that, given the size of the market and product adoption curve, both NIO and LI are expected to reach breakeven profits by 2023, implying significantly higher return on investment than what Tesla was able to achieve in its early days.

While there is still a lot of risk to the China re-opening trade, we believe that government stimulus, local subsidies, and an upcoming replacement cycle, will provide strong support for EVs in China over the next several years.

MACRO DATAPOINTS

Inflation has been the focus for the market for the past week with the CPI coming out at a record 8.6% and core inflation (ex. food and energy) at 6%.

While we believe that core inflation has peaked, commodity inflation is going to be very hard to address. Moreover, several core categories have commodities embedded in the price of the products (e.g. airfare) which we don't expect to ease unless we start seeing demand destruction.

While the CPI report caused an immediate spike in the 10Y yield and consequently a material headwind for valuations (especially for the technology sector), we believe that the Fed does not have a lot of room to increase rates. Money supply is already declining at a pace not seen since the 1970s and the likelihood of a recession has significantly increased.

What does this mean for the market?

We believe that the valuation driven portion of the downturn is close to completed (if not overdone). However, the next leg of downside for the market will be caused by earnings decline. We estimate that earnings are on average ~10% too high for the sectors we cover (which are generally a good proxy for the market), implying another 10% downside for the market at a constant multiple. Sectors such as technology have relatively less earnings risk, but have higher exposure to interest rate risk. Companies that guided early (e.g. April) have more downside, and companies that highlighted China as a cause for tepid guidance have less downside, as we expect that the data coming out of China to be skewed positively. Stay tuned for more detail on valuation and sensitivity to interest rates vs. earnings in our next Weekly Insights.

For more research visit out website spear-invest.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.