EV Stocks to Avoid: ChargePoint's Recent Money Raise Is a Big Warning Sign

November 17, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

EV charging station company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) recently issued some positive press releases, including one detailing its capital raise. However, when you peel back the layers, it was a brutal deal for existing investors, and will either cost a ton of money or result in dilution. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why this "good" news wasn't so good, and why investors should be very cautious.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Nov. 14, 2023. The video was published on Nov 16, 2023.

