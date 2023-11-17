EV Stocks to Avoid: ChargePoint's Recent Money Raise Is a Big Warning Sign

EV charging station company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) recently issued some positive press releases, including one detailing its capital raise. However, when you peel back the layers, it was a brutal deal for existing investors, and will either cost a ton of money or result in dilution. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why this "good" news wasn't so good, and why investors should be very cautious.

