EV Stocks: Why QS, AYRO, FSR, GOEV, CHPT, BLNK and SOLO Are Riding Higher Today

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are on the rise Monday as investors look to pick up shares of companies after a rough time last week.

Investors returning to the stock market is a positive sign after last week’s weakness resulted in a decline for many shares. There were several reasons for that fall interested readers can learn more about it at this link.

Now, it appears that investors are picking up shares of EV stocks cheaper today as they prepare for the stock market to strengthen. That, in turn, is resulting in a boost for several EV companies today.

Here’s a quick breakdown of EV stocks that are on the rise today.

Quantumscape (NYSE: QS ) — Shares of QS stock are up 7.1% as of Monday afternoon.

(NYSE: ) — Shares of QS stock are up 7.1% as of Monday afternoon. Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO ) — AYRO stock is heading 6.4% higher as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that the company announced the launch of its Electric Vaccine Vehicle today.

(NASDAQ: ) — AYRO stock is heading 6.4% higher as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that the company announced the launch of its Electric Vaccine Vehicle today. Fisker (NYSE: FSR ) — FSKR shares are rising 2.4% in afternoon trading.

(NYSE: ) — FSKR shares are rising 2.4% in afternoon trading. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV ) — GOEV is seeing similar movement with shares of its stock up 3.1%.

(NASDAQ: ) — GOEV is seeing similar movement with shares of its stock up 3.1%. ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT ) — CHPT got a strong boost in early morning trading and is still up 2.4% as of this writing.

(NYSE: ) — CHPT got a strong boost in early morning trading and is still up 2.4% as of this writing. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK ) — BLNK stock is up 1.1% today.

(NASDAQ: ) — BLNK stock is up 1.1% today. Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) — SOLO stock is also seeing strong growth alongside other EV stocks and is up 2.8% as of this writing.

