This EV Stock Was Just Dealt a Death Blow in the U.S. -- Investors Beware

Key Points

Polestar vehicles will be banned from the U.S. starting with the next model year.

Though it's a blow to Polestar's potential growth, the auto generates the majority of its sales in Europe.

For those still wanting to tap into a young EV investment, Rivian is becoming a more compelling option.

10 stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Uk Plc ›

Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY) was initially an attractive and intriguing investment for a handful of reasons. Its early products, such as the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, were rated well and showed the company could produce compelling and stylish vehicles. It also had more established and reliable production early on, as it was producing thousands of vehicles at the time it went public, and had the backing of bigger automakers Geely and Volvo. Fast-forward to now, and Polestar vehicles are now banned in the U.S. market, leaving investors in a bad position. Let's dig into how bad this scenario is and where investors can now turn for a better investment option.

A brutal blow

Polestar, majority-owned by Geely Holding, may have sent some warning signals, but now it's official: The young electric vehicle (EV) maker says the Trump administration is barring U.S. sales of its EVs after the current model year due to prohibited Chinese connected technology. The Trump administration isn't solely to blame, as the decision was driven by the Biden-era provisions on Chinese hardware and software, barring Polestar sales in the U.S. for the 2027 year and beyond.

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While this is a brutal blow, at least in the near term, especially for investors hoping to uncover unique and high-potential young EV stocks, Europe still remains the automaker's growth engine. Europe generated about 78% of Polestar's first-quarter sales, compared to a more modest 6% from the U.S. market. Still, it's a bitter pill to swallow as Polestar's roughly 32 U.S. dealerships will largely now be used for service and repairs for existing customers. It's also a blow to future growth as the U.S. is expected to continue gaining steam in EV sales over the next few years.

Two reasons the decision is strange

There are a lot of questions facing investors, dealerships, and Polestar management, and few concrete answers. One reason this is a strange development is that it's not an automotive bankruptcy, which leaves the company operating in unusual waters and with few answers for the franchisees that have invested millions of dollars. Another reason this decision is a little strange is that while Polestar didn't receive authorization to continue selling its vehicles in the U.S., Polestar's sibling brand, Volvo, did receive such authorization, despite similar ties and shared Chinese ownership.

For investors not prepared to give up on young EV stocks, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is becoming a more compelling option. Thanks primarily to the company's joint venture with Volkswagen, and the latter's multifaceted investments and payments, Rivian has now achieved gross profitability, which is a big step toward proving to investors it has the ability to become a viable long-term investment. Further, Rivian is currently ramping up production of its R2, the highly anticipated, more affordable electric SUV from the company, which will be far more compelling for investors with the significant reductions in costs per unit.

What it all means

For investors who have been interested in Polestar from the beginning, this is just the latest (albeit large) geopolitical setback that has consistently provided speed bumps for the business. Polestar has a large Chinese export hub, and tariffs on Chinese-built vehicles essentially forced Polestar to discontinue sales of the Polestar 2 fastback in the U.S. market, delay the Polestar 4 crossover, and increase the price on the upcoming Polestar 5, which made it far less compelling. While this is certainly a blow to Polestar's near-term growth, and there are more questions than answers for investors right now, the automaker can at least focus all its efforts on its more lucrative overseas markets.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.