EV startup Vinfast says cutting U.S. jobs amid restructuring

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast is cutting its workforce in the United States amid a restructuring in its major overseas market as the startup grapples with a stalled shipment of its first cars and prepares for a potential stock listing, the company said on Monday.

A spokesperson said headcount would not shrink in Vietnam where most of the company's staff is located.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Phuong Nguyen, Kevin Krolicki)

