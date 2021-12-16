EV startup Rivian to build plant in Georgia, posts quarterly loss

US Markets
Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday said it will build a plant in Georgia, its second U.S. assembly plant, as it looks to expand production.

In its first publicly reported quarterly results since it went public last month, Rivian also reported a third-quarter loss.

The new plant will employ more than 7,500 people, is scheduled to open in 2024 and will eventually build 400,000 vehicles a year, largely confirming plans previously outlined in documents filed with other states.

