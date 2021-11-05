EV startup Rivian targets $63.11 billion valuation in IPO

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Ford Motor Co F.N, said on Friday it was targeting a valuation of up to $63.11 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company currently expects the IPO price range to be between $72 and $74 per share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.