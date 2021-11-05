US Markets
AMZN

EV startup Rivian targets $63.11 billion valuation in IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said on Friday it was targeting a valuation of up to $63.11 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Ford Motor Co F.N, said on Friday it was targeting a valuation of up to $63.11 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company currently expects the IPO price range to be between $72 and $74 per share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN F RIVN RACE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular