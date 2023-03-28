US Markets
EV startup Lucid plans to cut about 18% of its workforce - report

Credit: REUTERS/HYUNJOO JIN

March 28, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc LCID.O is planning to lay off about 18% of its workforce, Insider reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo.

The company's shares fell more than 7%.

Lucid, which makes luxury electric cars, will communicate details of the layoffs in the next three days, according to the report.

At the end of last year, the company had about 7,200 employees.

Lucid did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

