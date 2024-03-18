News & Insights

EV startup Fisker to pause production for six weeks, raises funds

March 18, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Fisker FSR.N said on Monday it would pause production of its electric vehicles for six weeks and raise up to $150 million in funding by selling convertible notes as the startup tries to navigate a cash crunch and weak demand for its cars.

The company added that none of its Ocean SUVs were produced in January and its manufacturing partner Magna MG.TO made about 1,000 vehicles between Feb. 1 and March 15.

The senior secured convertible notes will have a 10% original issue discount for gross proceeds of up to $150 million, Fisker said.

Fisker reiterated on Monday that it was in talks with a large automaker for a potential transaction, but did not name the company.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Nissan 7201.T was in advanced talks to invest in the company in a deal that could act as a financial lifeline for the cash-strapped EV startup.

Fisker flagged substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern in February and paused investments in future projects until it secured a partnership with an automaker.

The company has hired restructuring advisers to assist with a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

