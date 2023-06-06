EV Startup Fisker To Enter Emission Credits Market

(RTTNews) - Electric vehicle startup Fisker Inc. (FSR) said it has signed a deal to sell emission credits to a major automaker.

"We are excited that as an all-electric startup, we can offer other carmakers competitive choices to obtain emission credits and remain in compliance with regulations in the US," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "We have been looking forward to participating in the emission-credits market since we founded Fisker Inc. in 2016."

Many electric-vehicle makers, including market leader Tesla, have been selling credits earned for exceeding emission and fuel economy standards to other automakers that fall short.

Fisker will start US deliveries of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV later this month.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has received both an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order, approving the Fisker Ocean Extreme for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Certification by regulators in US will enable Fisker to sell emission credits as part of its overall business strategy.

