EV startup Arrival to focus on U.S. market with restructuring

Oct 20 (Reuters) - British EV startup Arrival SA ARVL.O on Thursday said it would restructure its business to focus on the U.S. market, driven by incentives offered by the country's Inflation Reduction Act.

The company will continue to manufacture some vans in its factory in Bicester, United Kingdom, but said that scaling operations would require significant investment and hence it would focus on the U.S. market.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed in August is expected to offer between $7,500 and $40,000 in tax credits for commercial vehicles, that combined with the large addressable market size, and substantially better margins were major factors that drive the its decision, Arrival said.

The company said in July that it would reorganise its business, which could result in up to 30% reduction in its workforce in response to a challenging economic environment.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose over 8.1% to 76 cents.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

