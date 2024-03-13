News & Insights

EV start-up Fisker prepares for possible bankruptcy filing, WSJ reports

March 13, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle start-up Fisker FSR.N has hired restructuring advisers to assist with a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has hired financial adviser FTI Consulting and the law firm Davis Polk to work on a potential bankruptcy filing, according to the report.

Fisker declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Fisker flagged going-concern risks, job cuts and a pause in investments into future projects until it secures a partnership with a manufacturer.

