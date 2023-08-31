EV Sales Continue Rising But Far From Replacing Gas-Powered Vehicles

One of the biggest long-term issues affecting the energy sector is the growth of electric vehicles. According to the IEA, 50% of new vehicles sold will be EVs by 2030 with EV sales completely displacing traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) by 2050.

In Q2 of 2023, there was a new record in terms of sales in the US with nearly 300,000 EVs bought which comprises about 7% of the total sold. A big contributing factor is the Inflation Relief Act which offered subsidies for up to $7,500 for select EVs with many states offering additional subsidies.

Of course, this has major implications for gasoline demand which is a major component of crude oil use. And, it’s one reason why many are betting that global oil demand is peaking and set to decline over the coming decades.

This narrative is even affecting the supply side as many producers are using excess cash flow to pay off debt, distribute dividends, and strengthen their balance sheet rather than invest in new production. However, if this narrative turns out to be preemptive or incorrect, then there is likely going to be major upside for the energy sector.

Finsum: EV sales hit new record highs in Q2 of 2023 in part due to subsidies from the Inflation Relief Act. Whether EV sales keep rising is a major storyline in the energy market.

