EV Roundup: A Look at Q4 Delivery Count of TSLA, NIO, XPEV & LI

A host of factors such as pollution issues, technical superiority and stricter fuel-emission standards have turned the fortunes in favor of electric vehicles (EVs). The demand for electric cars is off the charts. Despite a global deficit in semiconductor supply and other supply chain issues, key EV players including EV king Tesla TSLA, NIO Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto LI managed to witness a significant year-over-year uptick in fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 vehicle sales.

Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles in fourth-quarter 2021, surging 71% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Deliveries also breezed past its previous high mark of 241,300 set in third-quarter 2021. For the fourth quarter, Tesla listed Model 3 and Model Y deliveries of 296,850 vehicles. Meanwhile, combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 11,750. On the production front, the Model 3/Y accounted for 292,731 of the total production, while the production count for its flagship Model S and X came in at 13,109.

For the full year, Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles in total. Model 3 and Model Y deliveries amounted to 911,208, while 24,964 Models S and X were delivered in 2021. As far as the production count for 2021 is concerned, TSLA produced 930,422 vehicles, with the breakdown coming in as 906,032 Model 3/Ys, and 24,390 Models S and X.

NIO delivered record-setting 25,034 vehicles in fourth-quarter 2021, representing a year-over-year uptick of 44.3%. The deliveries consisted of 5,683 ES8s, 12,180 ES6s and 7,171 EC6s. The delivery count was up 49.7% year over year to 10,489 vehicles for December 2021 including 2,782 ES8s, 4,939 ES6s and 2,768 EC6s. NIO’s yearly deliveries shot up 109.1% to 91,429 vehicles for 2021. The cumulative deliveries of ES8, ES6 and EC6 totaled 167,070 vehicles as of Dec 31, 2021.

At its recently held NIO Day 2021 event in Suzhou, the company launched the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan, whose deliveries are expected to begin in September 2022. The pre-subsidy starting price of the ET5 is RMB328,000, or RMB258,000 with the Battery as a Service feature. Additionally, NIO has the delivery of the ET7 model lined up in March 2022.

XPeng delivered 41,751 units in the three months ended Dec 31, skyrocketing 222% year over year. Total deliveries included 21,342 P7 units. The company delivered 16,000 EVs in December 2021, surpassing the monthly delivery yardstick of 15,000 units for the second consecutive month, notwithstanding the ongoing global supply bottlenecks. Deliveries in December covered 7,459 P7 smart sports sedans, 5,030 P5 smart family sedans, and 3,511 G3 and G3i smart SUVs. Total deliveries for the month jumped 181% year over year, reflecting XPeng’s robust business model and execution capability.

For the full year of 2021, total deliveries climbed 263% from a year ago to 98,155 vehicles. Cumulative P7 deliveries for the year totaled 60,569, representing a 302% surge on a year-over-year basis. Deliveries of 29,721 G3 and G3i smart SUVs marked a 148% yearly increase. A total of 7,865 P5 units were sold in 2021. As of November-end, XPeng’s network in China consisted of 661 branded supercharging stations across 228 cities and 311 physical retail stores in operation across 121 cities.

Li Auto delivered 35,221 units in the quarter under discussion, up 40.2% sequentially and 143.5% year over year. It sold 14,087 Li ONEs in December 2021, representing a 130% yearly jump. Total deliveries in 2021 increased 177.4% year over year to 90,491 and cumulative deliveries reached 124,088 since the vehicle’s market debut.

In December, LI launched the OTA 3.0 update for all Li ONE users, which would augment their in-car experience. The update includes the company’s full-stack, self-developed Navigation on ADAS (NOA) feature, which allows more than 60,000 users to enjoy safer and easier driving. As of Dec 31, 2021, Li Auto had 206 retail stores in 102 cities, and 278 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.

