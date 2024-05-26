EV Resources Touts High Molybdenum Grades in Peru

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited reported high molybdenum grades at its Parag copper-molybdenum project, signaling strong potential amid rising prices and declining global supply. Historical and recent drilling results have shown exceptionally high grades, positioning the project to contribute significantly to the economics of the copper industry. The Parag project, located in Peru, has recorded grades surpassing those of the largest pure molybdenum mines and is moving towards establishing its maiden resource and conducting feasibility studies.

