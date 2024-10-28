EV Resources Ltd Announces New Share Issuance Plan

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Ltd has announced plans to issue up to 67.2 million new fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for December 5, 2024. This strategic move aims to attract investor interest and potentially enhance the company’s market value. Investors in the financial markets will be watching closely to see how this impacts EV Resources’ stock performance.

