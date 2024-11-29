EV Resources Limited Gains Shareholder Confidence at AGM

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the approval of share issuances in lieu of director fees. The resolutions received overwhelming support from shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find these developments encouraging as they showcase stability and forward planning within the company.

