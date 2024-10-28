EV Resources Limited Announces Trading Halt for Key Update

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement concerning the Yanamina Update. This temporary pause will remain until either the announcement is released or normal trading resumes on 30 October 2024. Investors and market watchers are keenly anticipating the forthcoming update that could have significant implications for the company’s stock.

