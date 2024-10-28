News & Insights

EV Resources Limited Announces New Rights Issue

October 28, 2024

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited is offering a non-renounceable rights issue to its eligible shareholders, allowing them to purchase one new share for every two existing shares at $0.003 each. The company aims to raise approximately $2.09 million through this offer, which is open from November 7 to November 21, 2024. Investors should be cautious as the new shares are considered speculative.

