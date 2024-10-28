EV Resources Limited Announces New Rights Issue

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited is offering a non-renounceable rights issue to its eligible shareholders, allowing them to purchase one new share for every two existing shares at $0.003 each. The company aims to raise approximately $2.09 million through this offer, which is open from November 7 to November 21, 2024. Investors should be cautious as the new shares are considered speculative.

For further insights into AU:EVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.