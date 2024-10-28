News & Insights

EV Resources to Issue New Shares in November

October 28, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Ltd is set to issue over 698 million new ordinary fully paid shares in a non-renounceable pro rata offer, with the issuance to take place later in November. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the growing electric vehicle sector. The offer is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital and expand its operations.

