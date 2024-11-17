EV Resources Extends Rights Issue Offer Deadline

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Ltd has announced an extension of the closing date for its Rights Issue Offer to December 5, 2024. This non-renounceable rights issue aims to provide existing shareholders with the opportunity to purchase additional shares, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics. Investors interested in the evolving market opportunities around EV Resources may want to watch for further developments.

