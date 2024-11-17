EV Resources Extends Rights Issue Deadline for Shareholders

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.
EV Resources Limited has extended the closing date for its pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue offer to December 5, 2024, giving shareholders more time to participate. The offer allows eligible shareholders to buy one new share for every two shares held at a price of 0.3 cents each, with funds raised earmarked for exploration and financial obligations. Investors keen on the company’s growth prospects might find the additional shortfall facility, which permits acquiring more shares, particularly appealing.
