News & Insights

Stocks

EV Resources Extends Rights Issue Deadline for Shareholders

November 17, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EV Resources Limited has extended the closing date for its pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue offer to December 5, 2024, giving shareholders more time to participate. The offer allows eligible shareholders to buy one new share for every two shares held at a price of 0.3 cents each, with funds raised earmarked for exploration and financial obligations. Investors keen on the company’s growth prospects might find the additional shortfall facility, which permits acquiring more shares, particularly appealing.

For further insights into AU:EVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.