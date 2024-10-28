EV Resources Announces Key AGM Resolutions

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval for issuing equity securities. The meeting will also address the ratification of prior share issues and the issuance of shares in lieu of director fees, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

For further insights into AU:EVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.