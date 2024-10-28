News & Insights

Stocks

EV Resources Announces Key AGM Resolutions

October 28, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval for issuing equity securities. The meeting will also address the ratification of prior share issues and the issuance of shares in lieu of director fees, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

For further insights into AU:EVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.