EV maker Vinfast to invest in Philippines this year

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

January 29, 2024 — 08:56 pm EST

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

Corrects paragraph 1 to show Vinfast opening an EV business network, not dealership

HANOI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric vehicles maker VinFast VFS.O will open an EV business network in the Philippines, its parent company Vingroup VIC.HM said on Tuesday, in an announcement during the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The investment in the Philippines will start this year, it said in a statement.

Reuters
