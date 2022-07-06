EV maker Rivian's deliveries nearly quadruple in Q2
July 6 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O said on Wednesday it delivered 4,467 vehicles in the second quarter, a sequential rise of nearly four times, as a ramp-up in production and red-hot demand helped the electric-vehicle maker.
Rivian produced 4,401 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.