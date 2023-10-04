News & Insights

EV maker Rivian sees higher quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

October 04, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive RIVN.O on Wednesday forecast quarterly revenues to rise due to an increase in deliveries of its pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles.

The Amazon-backed AMZN.O startup had beat third-quarter deliveries expectations earlier this week as it ramped up production to meet sustained demand for its vehicles.

Rivian, like other EV rivals, has been burning through cash to ramp up production and keep up with market leader Tesla TSLA.O, which has slashed prices amid concerns of softening demand for electric vehicles in the United States.

The company expects revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 to be between $1.29 billion and $1.33 billion, compared to last year's nearly $540 million.

