EV maker Rivian likely to fetch nearly $94 bln valuation in market debut

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O was set to fetch a valuation of nearly $94 billion on Wednesday, as its shares were indicated to open more than 40% above their offer price on the Nasdaq.

