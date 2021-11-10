US Markets
EV maker Rivian likely to fetch nearly $94 bln valuation in market debut

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O was set to fetch a valuation of nearly $94 billion on Wednesday, as its shares were indicated to open more than 40% above their offer price on the Nasdaq.

