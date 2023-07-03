EV maker Rivian delivers 12,640 vehicles in second quarter

Adds share movement

July 3 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive RIVN.O said on Monday it delivered 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter, a 59% jump from the previous quarter.

It produced 13,992 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois during the same period.

Shares of the company rose 4% to $17.3 in premarket trading.

