July 3 (Reuters) - EV maker Rivian Automotive RIVN.O said on Monday it delivered 12,640 vehicles in the second quarter.

It produced 13,992 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the same period.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

