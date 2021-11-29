EV maker Phoenix Motors files for U.S. IPO

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Phoenix Motors filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday, becoming the latest electric-vehicle maker looking to cash in on a growing investor appetite for eco-friendly automobiles.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.