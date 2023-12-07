News & Insights

EV maker Nio considers more job cuts after shedding 10% staff - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

December 07, 2023 — 01:23 am EST

Written by Utkarsh Shetti for Reuters ->

Adds details from the Bloomberg report in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 5-6

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc 9866.HK may undertake further job cuts after the company announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce last month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some departments were asked to prepare reserve lay-off lists, which may widen the original dismissals to 20% to 30% within the unit, according to the report.

The cuts would apply mainly to non-core businesses or ones that would not generate quick returns or require heavy investment, the report added.

Nio did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The additional cuts come after Nio said in November that it planned to eliminate 10% of its jobs, as it moves to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the face of growing competition.

Demand for EVs has weakened in China as consumers favour more economical plug-in hybrids.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((UtkarshUmesh.Shetti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.