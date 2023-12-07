EV maker Nio considers more job cuts after shedding 10% staff - Bloomberg News

Adds details from the Bloomberg report in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 5-6

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc 9866.HK may undertake further job cuts after the company announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce last month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some departments were asked to prepare reserve lay-off lists, which may widen the original dismissals to 20% to 30% within the unit, according to the report.

The cuts would apply mainly to non-core businesses or ones that would not generate quick returns or require heavy investment, the report added.

Nio did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The additional cuts come after Nio said in November that it planned to eliminate 10% of its jobs, as it moves to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the face of growing competition.

Demand for EVs has weakened in China as consumers favour more economical plug-in hybrids.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

