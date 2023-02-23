EV maker Nikola's dismal deliveries slam revenue, shares

Adds executive comments from conf call, updates shares

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O missed fourth-quarter revenue targets by a wide margin on Thursday as it delivered far fewer electric trucks than it produced, dragging the company's shares 8% lower.

The automaker produced 133 trucks and delivered just 20 vehicles to dealerships during the quarter. Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller attributed the gap to improvements made to trucks in dealer inventory before being sent to customers.

In a spot of optimism, however, Nikola outlined plans to boost deliveries and reduce costs in 2023.

It expects to deliver between 250 and 350 Tre battery electric trucks this year, compared with 131 deliveries in 2022, and forecast at least 125 fuel-cell electric truck deliveries in the fourth quarter.

The company also plans to start installation of an automated battery pack assembly line, which it expects will deliver about $105,000 in cost savings in battery modules and packs for each Tre BEV truck by the fourth quarter of the year.

Loss-making U.S. startups such as Nikola and Lordstown Motors Corp NKLA.O have been battling costs associated with ramping up production as they seek to grab a share in the commercial vehicles market.

Nikola also said it expects a negative gross margin of 75% to 95% for 2023. At its investor day presentation early last year, the company had forecast a positive gross margin on its Tre battery electric truck this year.

It reported cash and cash equivalents of $233.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter, down from $497.2 mln a year earlier.

Revenue of $6.6 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 came in below analysts' estimates of $32.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $222.1 million from $158.9 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.