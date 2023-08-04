News & Insights

EV maker Nikola says CEO Lohscheller to step down

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Nikola said on Friday that Michael Lohscheller will step down as chief executive officer and would be replaced by Stephen Girsky at the end of the month.

Separately, Nikola reported a narrower second-quarter loss as lower production of its Tre battery-electric trucks in the April-June period helped keep costs in check.

Lohscheller has decided to step down due to a family health matter and will be returning to Europe, the company said, adding that he would remain in an advisory capacity through the end of September.

