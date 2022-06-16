US Markets
NKLA

EV maker Nikola 'evaluating' making its own battery packs, says CFO

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Electric-truck maker Nikola Corp is "evaluating options" to make its own battery packs in 2024, Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady said on Thursday.

Corrects to "battery packs" from "battery cells" in headline and paragraph 1

June 16 (Reuters) - Electric-truck maker Nikola Corp NKLA.O is "evaluating options" to make its own battery packs in 2024, Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady said on Thursday.

"If in-sourcing opportunity is available to us, and if we decide to explore that, that will likely be in 2024," Brady said at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry conference, adding to "ultimately" increase volume and reduce costs Nikola may have to explore that option.

Currently, Nikola sources its batteries from LG Energy Solution 373220.KS, while the company signed a supply deal with Proterra Inc PTRA.O in January.

Brady reiterated the company's target to make 300 to 500 Tre battery electric trucks this year, but said supply chain snarls remain a concern.

He said Nikola aims to localize its parts sourcing as much as possible to North America, saying most of its parts were coming from Europe now.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKLA PTRA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular