EV maker Nikola beats revenue estimates on higher deliveries

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O exceeded market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the electric-vehicle maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up, sending its shares 6% higher in trading before the bell.

The company produced 50 Tre battery electric vehicles at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, in the April-June quarter and delivered 48 units to dealers.

Nikola said it was on track to reach its 2022 delivery target of between 300 and 500 Tre BEV semi trucks. .

Revenue was $18.1 million in the second quarter, compared with the $16.5 million expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net loss widened to $173 million, from a loss of $143.2 million a year earlier.

Electric-vehicle companies have been grappling with higher costs this year as the Russia-Ukraine war and rising inflation drive up prices of battery materials and other components.

