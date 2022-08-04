US Markets
EV maker Nikola beats revenue estimates on higher deliveries

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published

Nikola Corp exceeded estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the electric-vehicle maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up.

Revenue was $18.1 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with the $16.5 million expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nikola said it produced 50 Tre battery electric vehicles at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, in the quarter and delivered 48 units to dealers.

