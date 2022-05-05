US Markets
EV maker Lucid to raise prices for most models from June

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Hyunjoo Jin

May 5 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Lucid Group Inc LCID.O said on Thursday it would raise prices for most of its models from June.

The company added that it would honor current pricing for existing reservations, as well as any new reservations made by May 31.

