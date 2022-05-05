EV maker Lucid to raise prices for most models from June

May 5 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Lucid Group Inc LCID.O said on Thursday it would raise prices for most of its models from June.

The company added that it would honor current pricing for existing reservations, as well as any new reservations made by May 31.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

