EV maker Lucid says CFO Sherry House to step down

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lucid Group LCID.O on Monday said Sherry House would be stepping down as the company's finance chief, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

The luxury electric car maker said Gagan Dhingra, who is vice president of accounting, would additionally serve as interim CFO while it searches for a replacement.

Shares dropped more than 3% in extended trading following the news.

