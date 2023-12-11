News & Insights

US Markets
LCID

EV maker Lucid says CFO Sherry House to step down

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 11, 2023 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds shares and details

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lucid Group LCID.O on Monday said Sherry House would be stepping down as the company's finance chief, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

The luxury electric car maker said Gagan Dhingra, who is vice president of accounting, would additionally serve as interim CFO while it searches for a replacement.

Shares dropped more than 3% in extended trading following the news.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.