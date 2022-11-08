US Markets
EV maker Lucid reports higher quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN O'HARA

November 08, 2022 — 04:09 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lucid Group Inc LCID.O reported higher third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the luxury electric vehicle maker delivered more vehicles to customers.

The company's revenue rose to $195.5 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $232,000 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

