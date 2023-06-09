EV maker Lordstown plans to sue Foxconn over stake dispute

June 9 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors RIDE.O said on Friday it plans to take legal action against major investor Foxconn 2317.TW to ensure that the Taiwanese contract manufacturer completes a planned purchase of nearly 10% of the electric vehicle startup's shares.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.