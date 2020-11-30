EV maker Lion Electric to go public through SPAC merger

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Lion Electric Co said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp NGA.N.

Lion Electric expects to receive about $500 million of net cash proceeds from the deal, it said.

The combined company is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbol "LEV".

