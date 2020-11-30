US Markets
NGA

EV maker Lion Electric to go public through SPAC merger

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

Electric-vehicle maker Lion Electric Co said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Lion Electric Co said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp NGA.N.

Lion Electric expects to receive about $500 million of net cash proceeds from the deal, it said.

The combined company is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbol "LEV".

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NGA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular