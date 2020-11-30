US Markets
NGA

EV maker Lion Electric to go public through SPAC deal

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

Electric-vehicle maker Lion Electric Co said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.

Adds details on deal

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Lion Electric Co said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp NGA.N.

Lion Electric expects to receive about $500 million of net cash proceeds from the deal, it said, adding the combined company was expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LEV".

The company said it would use the proceeds to fund the expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capacity, the development of advanced battery systems and the construction of a battery system assembly factory.

Lion Electric's shareholders are expected to hold about 70% of the combined company's common equity after the deal is closed, assuming no redemptions from Northern Genesis' shareholders.

The deal, which is expected to create a company with a market value of about $1.9 billion, is likely to close in the first quarter of 2021.

A blank-check firm, also known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), uses proceeds from an initial public offering to buy a private company, typically within two years. The private company is then taken public.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NGA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular