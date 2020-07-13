EV maker Fisker to go public by merging with blank check firm at $2.9 bln valuation

July 13 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Fisker will go public through a merger with a blank check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N at a $2.9 billion valuation, the companies said on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that the special purpose acquisition company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp SPAQ_u.N, was leading a bidding war among blank-check companies for Fisker.

The proceeds are expected to be used to bring the company's first product, the Fisker Ocean, to production in late-2022.

The deal mirrors that of peer Nikola Corp NKLA.O, which went public last month, as investors place bets on which startup will be the next Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

