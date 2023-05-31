News & Insights

EV maker Faraday Future launches limited edition FF 91 2.0 for $309,000

May 31, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric FFIE.Olaunched its limited edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle on Tuesday, priced at $309,000.

The company said the model is limited to 300 units globally and that it has opened reservations in both U.S. and China.

The startup also launched the regular FF 91 2.0 Futurist model and added that it was available for preorder, without revealing price details.

In addition, it launched a subscription-based mobile ecosystem product called "FF aiHypercar+", which will offer integrated software, internet, and personalized AI algorithm services among others, the company added.

The launch comes after several delays in the production of its flagship electric car, FF 91 Futurist.

In March, the company said it had begun production at its California factory, after raising doubts late last year about Faraday's ability to continue as a "going concern" and the delivery timeline for FF 91.

